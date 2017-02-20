Designs Revealed For YU-GI-OH! VRAINS TV Anime On Monday!
On Monday, the official website for the Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS anime series published designs and visuals for the upcoming sixth anime in the television anime franchise.
The anime's main character, Yūsaku Fujiki (pictured below) is described as having a "cool and sharp" mind. He is a skilled hacker and excels at analyzing and assessing his surroundings and experiences. He can also determine the thoughts of whomever he is talking to. His ace monster is named, "Decode Talker" and wields a giant sword. When Yūsaku enters VR space for duels, his school uniform is transformed.
When in VR Space, his handle is, "Playmaker." He rides a board while dueling.
This "mysterious creature" was also revealed.
Premiering this spring on TV Tokyo, Yu-Gi-oh! VRAINS will follow the theme, " Let's take one step forward and try it!" The fifth and ongoing anime in the franchise, Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V, premiered in Japan in April 2014. The series premiered in the United States on the Nicktoons channel in February 2016. Crunchyroll began streaming the series worldwide in November.
