YU-GI-OH!: ARC-V Manga Set To End After Seventh Volume
Maiami City resides on the coat of Japan and is home to a young boy named Yuya. Since as long as he could remember he has been training his mind and body to be a professional "Entertainment Duelist" that can make people smile. His journey finally does begin when his training is put to the test while facing the current champion of the pro duel world. This is the story of Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc V. One of the more recent stories in the hit card dueling franchise. The series has had a high degree of success since its inception in 2014. Since then the manga has sparked an anime series that debuted in many major countries from 2014-2016. Recently it was announced that with the release of its seventh volume, in Spring of 2019, the series would be reaching its conclusion.
Without any end in sight for the series as a whole, the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise is gearing up to add another successful series to its belt with the conclusion of Arc-V.
Naohito Miyoshi's series originally began in the pages of Shueisha's V Jump magazine and then eventually went to publishing compiled volumes. The fourth compiled volume is set to release on November 6th. Sad to see the series end? Share your thoughts or memories of Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc- V in the usual spot!
