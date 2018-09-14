YU-GI-OH's Main Character Yugi Muto Has Been Added To The JUMP FORCE Roster
Bandai Namco's highly-anticipated, upcoming title Jump Force is chock-full of fan-favourite anime characters, from the likes of Bleach, Hunter x Hunter, Death Note, Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, and more. And, on top of all of those, it was recently revealed that Yugi Muto from Yu-Gi-Oh will also be included.
"Joining the roster of Jump Force is Yugi Muto," Bandai Namco explained, "the hero of Yu-Gi-Oh! Jump Force brings together the greatest heroes and villains from over the 50-year history of Shueisha’s influential Japanese manga Weekly Shonen Jump to fight for the fate of their world and ours."
Thankfully, the fan-favourite character isn't just there to show off his incredible hairstyle, as the studio went on to reveal that he will play a part in the game's grand narrative: "Yu-Gi-Oh!’s story takes place in a world where a card game: Duel Monsters, is one of the largest aspects of everyday life. The game can bring fortune and fame to its champions, or demise to those less fortunate."
For those unfamiliar with the popular series; Yugi Muto, is a lonely boy who loves games but was never blessed with talent. After finding and solving the Millennium Puzzle, an ancient and powerful artefact, Yugi unknowingly became host to Dark Yugi, the spirit of the long deceased Pharaoh Atem. The Pharaoh’s spirit possess and takes control of Yugi in times of danger, he is able to become one of the greatest Duel Monsters players in the world.
It seems that, rather than hopping into the fray himself like other fighters, Yugi will throw cards and battle via his summoned monsters. What do you think? Are you a fan of Yu-Gi-Oh? Are you glad to see Yugi added to the roster?
Jump Force doesn't yet have a set release date. It will be releasing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
