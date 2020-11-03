 SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME Star Tom Holland Will Reprise Role For Disneyland's Web-Slingers Attraction
Following the news that Disneyland's Avengers Campus has an opening date, it's been officially confirmed that Tom Holland will reprise the role of Marvel's resident web-slinger in the Web-Slingers ride!

RubyGoldstone | 3/11/2020
Source: Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times has revealed additional details about the Avengers Campus land coming to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and they confirm that Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure will feature the voice of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland!

That means we'll get to see Holland's Spider-Man battle it out with the devilish Doctor Octopus in a ride which is being described as a next-generation version of Toy Story Midway Mania. 

"When you think about Toy Story Midway Mania, it’s overtly a game," Brent Strong, an executive creative director with Walt Disney Imagineering says. "We’re coming in to play a game."

"Here, while it’s absolutely interactive, and has game-like levels to it, you are on a mission with Spider-Man," he elaborates. "There is a full narrative arc that accompanies the gameplay of this — the Spider-Bots are getting out of control, they’re flooding across the campus, Spider-Man is concocting a plan with your help to defeat them."

Web Slingers will see part guests enter the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (WEB), a workshop Peter Parker has founded to help the world and give people a better idea of what it means to be a superhero. As Strong alludes to above, it will be up to us to don some 3D glasses and sling some webs when the superhero's Spider-Bots end up being taken over by a malevolent presence!

