SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME Star Tom Holland Will Reprise Role For Disneyland's Web-Slingers Attraction
Los Angeles Times has revealed additional details about the Avengers Campus land coming to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and they confirm that Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure will feature the voice of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland!
Following the news that Disneyland's Avengers Campus has an opening date, it's been officially confirmed that Tom Holland will reprise the role of Marvel's resident web-slinger in the Web-Slingers ride!
That means we'll get to see Holland's Spider-Man battle it out with the devilish Doctor Octopus in a ride which is being described as a next-generation version of Toy Story Midway Mania.
"When you think about Toy Story Midway Mania, it’s overtly a game," Brent Strong, an executive creative director with Walt Disney Imagineering says. "We’re coming in to play a game."
"Here, while it’s absolutely interactive, and has game-like levels to it, you are on a mission with Spider-Man," he elaborates. "There is a full narrative arc that accompanies the gameplay of this — the Spider-Bots are getting out of control, they’re flooding across the campus, Spider-Man is concocting a plan with your help to defeat them."
Web Slingers will see part guests enter the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (WEB), a workshop Peter Parker has founded to help the world and give people a better idea of what it means to be a superhero. As Strong alludes to above, it will be up to us to don some 3D glasses and sling some webs when the superhero's Spider-Bots end up being taken over by a malevolent presence!
