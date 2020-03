SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME Star Tom Holland Will Reprise Role For Disneyland's Web-Slingers Attraction

Web Slingers will see part guests enter the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (WEB), a workshop Peter Parker has founded to help the world and give people a better idea of what it means to be a superhero. As Strong alludes to above, it will be up to us to don some 3D glasses and sling some webs when the superhero's Spider-Bots end up being taken over by a malevolent presence!We recently delved into why Avengers Campus will be a must-visit for Marvel fans, and you can check that post out HERE . You can also click HERE for more Spider-Man news from CBM.