Five New TV Spots For POWER RANGERS Reveal A Dancing Megazord And More

Lionsgate has released five new TV spots for their upcoming live-action Mighty Morphin Power Rangers film which hits North American theaters on March 24. Do you plan on seeing the film opening weekend?

MarkJulian | 3/13/2017
Lionsgate is continuing its marketing blitz for their live-action Power Rangers movie as they're determined to find a new franchise to replace The Hunger Games.  If all the posters and trailers weren't enough to sway you towards purchasing advanced tickets, here's five new TV spots that will no doubt begin airing all over basic cable and broadcast television as we have just a little under two weeks to go before the movie premieres in North American theaters.  

Expect more clips and footage to be released in the coming weeks so if you're trying to avoid spoilers, be very careful with your social media and internet browsing.  If you're waiting on the first reviews from film critics, we'll have a review round-up just as soon as the embargo lifts (hopefully it's not the day before as that's a sign that the film is terrible) so check back often.











OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS:
Saban's Power Rangers follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover that they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so they will have to overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers before it is too late.

RELEASE DATE: March 24, 2017
DIRECTOR: Dean Israelite
WRITER(s): John Gatins, Kieran Mulroney, Michele Mulroney, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless CAST: Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Becky G, Ludi Lin, Bill Hader, Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks
Grid View List View
Five New TV Spots For POWER RANGERS Reveal A Dancing Megazord And More
