Lord Zedd Is The Newest POWER RANGERS Character To Join The BATTLE FOR THE GRID Game
Several months ago, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Hasbro and nWay announced the first batch of season pass content that would be coming to the fighting game back in July.
One of the Power Rangers' most recurring and iconic foe has now joined Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid as a playable character. Hit the jump to find out more...
The new content has now been rounded out with the arrival of Lord Zedd (via Gamefragger). This character is the newest playable fighter to join Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid and is one of the Rangers' most recurring foe.
Power Rangers: Time Force's Pink Ranger and Trey of Triforia were also added to the fighting game as part of the first season's new content. You'll be able to purchase all three of the aforementioned characters for $14.99 along with the Season One Pass. However, you can purchase them individually for $6.99.
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is out now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
