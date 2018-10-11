POWER RANGERS: ALL STARS Officially Releases On Mobile Devices
Recently an announcement was made that the mobile game company Nexon, would be releasign a brand new dungeon runner video game, based on the Power Rangers, that has released in Australia, New Zealand, and the Phillipines. Well now Ranger fans can rejoice as the game, Power Rangers: All-Stars, finally had its worlwide release this week. The game's style, as stated before, is a dungeon runner style with a twist, being that it's a Power Rangers game. Aside from running through the map with a ranger team, you also have access to a multitude of different rangers that you can ugrade and mix and match. The game also features the chance to summon and use a megazord! As far as gameplay goes, you can follow the single player campaign or a 5-v-5 PVP battle with people around the world!
This game has proven to be very fun and couldn't have come at a better time, considering the recent Hasbro purchase. Excited to try the game out? Make sure to download Power Rangers: All-Stars on iOS and Android!
