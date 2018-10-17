POWER RANGERS: ALL-STARS Streams Two New Trailers!

THe new smartphone game, Power Rangers: All- Stars, has streamed two new trailers for its game; ahead of its release. Hit the jump to check them out.

Nexon is gearing up for its release of an upcoming smartphone Power Rangers game called; Power Rangers: All-Stars. The game is now allowing pre-registrations for the the game and doing so can allow in-game rewards. There has also been two new trailers streamed for the game that can be seen below. The game will feature a dungeon running mechanic and also 5 v 5 pvpwhile the player can create a team of five rangers based on the past series.











The game has already released in Australia, New Zealand, and the Phillipines for Android and iOS; back in April. While pre-registration is being set up it is safe to assume the relase in North America is coming soon. Interested in the new game or A fan of Power Rangers? Share your thoughts in the usual spot.

