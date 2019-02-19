POWER RANGERS: BEAST MORPHERS Release Date Revealed
Nickelodeon is gearing up to unveil the 26th season of Power Rangers, titled Beast Morphers, and the synopsis can be seen right here! "Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called the "Morph-X" with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a full season full of secret ops and and morphinominal fun."
The release date for Nickelodeon's latest season of Power Rangers, Beast Morphers, has been unveiled. Hit the jump to find out when to tune in!
According to Nickelodeon's Twitter, we now know that the series, based on Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters, will be premiering on March 2nd. While no set time for the release has been set, its safe to assume that update will not be far behind. Excited for the new season? Share your thoughts in the usual place!
