POWER RANGERS: Comic Series Will Be Adapting Classic Sentai Series!

Boom Studios' Mighty Morphin Power Ranger series has been expanding the universe in a ton of different ways. Their most recent being the introduction of a new ranger series based off of the Fiveman sentai.

Ace, Star, Gent, Pyre, Brute, and Trek

Red, Pink Black, Yellow, Blue, and Green Rangers, respectively. The green is later corrupted by Dark Specter to become the psycho green ranger, due to his jealousy of red over the growing love between he and pink. Trey Moore wrote the small story and has even created character backgrounds for Boom in hopes that a series will be picked up but nothing is confirmed yet. Excited for the team? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!

was a new team that was introduced in' Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Year Two Deluxe comic. What makes the team so interesting is that it marks another change that the comic series has brought more teams from theseries and adapted them into the ever growingworld! The team adapted is from the 1990, which was never adapted in North America. The sentai was a team of five teachers whose secret identities revolved around different subjects in school. The American adaption, however, has an alien team that comes from the planet Xybria.The team centers around six rangers namedwho are the