POWER RANGERS: LEGACY WARS Partnering With BOOM! Studios; Comics Characters Will Join The Game In Major Update

If you've been reading BOOM! Studios' excellent ongoing Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series, then this news should get you pretty excited as it's just been announced by

nWay

that they've partnered with the comic book publisher and will soon introduce popular comics characters in their hit multiplayer fighting game, Power Rangers: Legacy

Wars

.

The massive content update, which is expected to roll out later this week, will first add the evil Lord Drakkon and Black Dragon as playable characters to the game's roster, the first time either character has been used outside of the popular comics series. Several in-game updates and feature additions are also expected, including a Challenge Mode and a Talents System.



Expect more to be revealed during BOOM! Studios Power Rangers panel on Friday, July 21, at San Diego Comic-Con, which kicks off at 11:30 a.m. PST (2:30 p.m. EST) in Room 5AB, and if you're attending, you'll have a chance to win a super-rare limited edition Power Rangers: Legacy Wars item. Attendees can also head over to the Lionsgate booth, #4045, to challenge Tommy Oliver, himself, Jason David Frank, at the game.



Check out the full press release, but be wary of a pretty major comics spoiler, below:

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – July 18, 2017 – Synchronous multiplayer fighting game developer nWay and comic book publisher BOOM! Studios today announced the first video game appearance for characters from the top-selling Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comics in Power Rangers: Legacy Wars.



After an in-game update going live later this week, Lord Drakkon - the first new official Mighty Morphin Power Ranger created in over 20 years - and Black Dragon will appear as playable warriors in the smash-hit mobile game, along with various in-game updates and feature additions.



“We love how BOOM! Studios has taken the Power Rangers story to unprecedented and mature places, and now we’re bringing the characters to a new realm with their first appearance in a video game,” said Taehoon Kim, CEO, nWay. “Partnering with them to bring in Lord Drakkon and Black Dragon is the perfect way to bolster Power Rangers: Legacy Wars’ roster with next-level evil warriors!”



"Powers Rangers: Legacy Wars marks the first time that the all-new canonical creations from BOOM! Studios’ Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comics ventured beyond the two-dimensional page," said Filip Sablik, President of Publishing & Marketing, BOOM! Studios. "As an avid player of this amazing game, I couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnering with the team at nWay and our friends at Saban Brands and Lionsgate to unleash these two villains!"



Lord Drakkon is an intensely evil version of Tommy Oliver from an alternate universe who rules his Earth with dystopian philosophies. Lord Drakkon first appeared in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #9 from BOOM! Studios. Black Dragon is a powerful Zord from an alternate universe that’s come to destroy Tommy Oliver. Black Dragon first appeared in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #4 from BOOM! Studios. Their debut in the game marks the first time either character has appeared outside of the comic book series.



In the update, players can also experience some of the most requested features and tweaks, such as: Challenge Mode – Compete in a series of battles using a group of your teams and reach the maximum number of wins before losing three matches in order to win huge prizes.

Talents System – Upgrade your warriors with passive abilities that provide bonus damage and attributes.







