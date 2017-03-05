POWER RANGERS Reboot Announces BD/DVD Release Date

If you missed Lionsgate's Power Rangers reboot in theaters, it will be available for viewing on Digital HD on June 13. Two weeks later on June 27, physical blu-ray and DVD copies will hit retailer shelves.

The Power Rangers film is currently sitting at $134.8 million worldwide with a May 12 release in China and a July 15 release in Japan left to raise its box office profits. With an estimate production budget of $100 million its going to need to gross at least another $100 million in those two countries if the film is to have any hopes of receiving a sequel.



Another possible factor could be how well the film does on home video and digital rentals. The film hit theaters in March but it will be available for digital rentals on June 13, while blu-ray and DVD copies go on sale June 27. Such quick turnaround typically signifies that the studio is looking to give a film as much time as possible in its fiscal year to recoup some of its losses.



As it currently stands, seeing Tommy Oliver's arrival in Angel Grove looks very doubtful.

