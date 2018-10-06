The First Pink POWER RANGER Wants To Direct A Reunion Special

Would a reunion of the first team of Angel Grove Power Rangers make for greater television or cinema? Either way, Amy Jo Johnson is game to direct it.

Out of all the original Power Ranger, Amy Jo Johnson went on to have the most success as an actor. Following her stint as Kimberly, the Pink Ranger, Johnson went on to star in the television dramas Felicity, The Division, and Flashpoint. She also returned in the most recent live-action Power Rangers film in a cameo appearance, alongside Jason David Frank.



In a new interview from Metro at Boston Comic Con 2018, Johnson was asked about whether she'd like to see the original team of Angel Grove teenagers reunited.



"I would love that," Johnson says. "I was trying to get them to let me direct one of the episodes when they were in New Zealand. We were slowly getting there but it didn’t pan out, but I would love that. I think that would be amazing."



Johnson recently directed a crowdfunded film titled, The Space Between. After finding success with that project, she's presently gearing up for her second crowdfunding effort, for a film titled, Tammy’s Always Dying.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE