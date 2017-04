The Original Blue And Black POWER RANGERS Review The New Reboot

Original Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers actors David Yost and Zack Taylor were special guest at this past weekend's C2E2 fan convention in Chicago and they pulled no punches about the aspects of the new live-action reboot film from Lionsgate.One of the biggest gripes the original Black Ranger had with the reboot was that the film dropped the hip hop kido element of his character. "For original Blue Ranger actor David Yost, he stated that the morphing scene in the film left a lot to be desired. "’”They also both agreed that not seeing the Dinozords actually come together to form the Megazord was another letdown and they also both found the fact that each Ranger was in a separate pod instead of in a central cockpit was a little strange. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Lionsgate will have a chance to rectify any of thess issues as the film currently sits at $130.59 million worldwide while the studio spent an estimated $100 million on the production budget alone. Factor in the cost for marketing and the film has a long ways to go before it breaks even, let alone generate a profit. However, on the bright side, the film still has to open in South Korea, China and Japan- territories where the Super Sentai series still has a large fan base.