The Original Blue And Black POWER RANGERS Review The New Reboot
Original Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers actors David Yost and Zack Taylor were special guest at this past weekend's C2E2 fan convention in Chicago and they pulled no punches about the aspects of the new live-action reboot film from Lionsgate.
The original Billy Cranston (David Yost) and Zack Taylor (Walter Jones) share their thoughts on the new, modern reboot from Lionsgate and director Dean Israelite.
One of the biggest gripes the original Black Ranger had with the reboot was that the film dropped the hip hop kido element of his character. "I was a little disappointed that they changed the characters around a little bit because I wanted Zach to be with his kido because Hip Hop Kido was a really important element of who I was on Power Rangers. I think if they would have added that then there could have been some parkour and there could have been so many other elements to that character that it would have been awesome.”
For original Blue Ranger actor David Yost, he stated that the morphing scene in the film left a lot to be desired. "The only thing I care about progression wise when they do a sequel and they morph they better bring it and they better say “It’s Morphin Time.” When we said, ‘It’s morphing time!,’ it was like, ‘Shit’s about to go down.’ When they said it in the movie it was so lackadaisical I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’”
They also both agreed that not seeing the Dinozords actually come together to form the Megazord was another letdown and they also both found the fact that each Ranger was in a separate pod instead of in a central cockpit was a little strange. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Lionsgate will have a chance to rectify any of thess issues as the film currently sits at $130.59 million worldwide while the studio spent an estimated $100 million on the production budget alone. Factor in the cost for marketing and the film has a long ways to go before it breaks even, let alone generate a profit. However, on the bright side, the film still has to open in South Korea, China and Japan- territories where the Super Sentai series still has a large fan base.
