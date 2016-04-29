Toy Merchandise Reveals First Look At POWER RANGERS Movie's Goldar
If you thought the redesign of Alpha 5 was a big departure from the source material, wait until you get a glimpse of what appears to be the film's take on the classic Rita Repulsa henchman, Goldar. While literally nothing is known about the villain's role in the film, it always stood to reason that he would appear in some form or fashion. However, given his absence in all promotional material up to this point, perhaps Goldar is meant to be the "Final Boss" in the film? That especially seems plausible given the fact that the toy appears to be in giant form. Perhaps the Rangers will take to the Zords to keep Goldar from destroying Angel Grove?
Toy merchandising gave us our very first look at the zords in the live-action Power Rangers film and it appears they've given us our first look at the radical redesign of Goldar as well.
Saban's Power Rangers follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover that they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so they will have to overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers before it is too late.
