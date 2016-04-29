Two New International POWER RANGERS Poster Provides Another Look At The Zords And Rita Repulsa
Remember when we said the final Power Rangers poster had been released? Scratch that! We meant to say, the final NORTH AMERICAN Power Rangers poster had been released as Lionsgate has unveiled two new international posters.
Two new international posters for the live-action Power Rangers film unite the Rangers with their zords and further fuels speculation that Rita Repulsa is in possession of the Green Ranger power coin.
Of particular interest is the poster featuring Elizabeth Banks' Rita Repulsa assembled with the rest of the Ranger team. She's occuppying a position that is usually reserved for the sixth ranger, the dagger weidling, Dragonzord-summonning Green Ranger. As fans have speculated for quite some time now, it's likley that Rita was at one-time the Green Ranger and fought alongside Bryan Cranston's Zordon, who is rumored to be the previous Red Ranger.
We'll find out if this rumor proves true when the film hits theaters on March 24.
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS:
Saban's Power Rangers follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover that they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so they will have to overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers before it is too late.
RELEASE DATE: March 24, 2017
DIRECTOR: Dean Israelite
WRITER(s): John Gatins, Kieran Mulroney, Michele Mulroney, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless CAST: Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Becky G, Ludi Lin, Bill Hader, Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks
