LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: New "Zari, Not Zari" Photos Tease A Possible SUPERNATURAL Crossover
Well, I bet you didn't see this coming!
The CW has shared new photos from the March 24th episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, revealing a possible upcoming crossover with the world of Supernatural as Sara, Charlie & Constantine find Baby?!
The CW has just released new photos from the March 24th episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, titled "Zari, Not Zari," and while the hour will unsurprisingly be very Zari-centric (Tala Ashe) as she adjusts to her new time-traveling life, it looks like there will be something equally as interesting happening in the show's B-plot as Sara (Caity Lotz), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and John Constantine (Matt Ryan) find themselves in the presence of what appears to be Baby, a.k.a. the iconic Impala owned by Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) from Supernatural.
While Baby may be present, possibly to play a role in the Legends search for another piece of the Loom, it's uncertain whether Jared Padalecki and/or Jensen Ackles will actually appear on the show. At the moment, it's actually probably more unlikely than not since neither appear in the photos nor has the network made any sort of effort to promote a possible appearance from arguably their two biggest stars.
"Zari, Not Zari" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)
MEMORIES - Sara (Caity Lotz), Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) find themselves in British Columbia searching for another piece of the Loom, but they run into a problem they couldn't have foreseen. Zari (Tala Ashe) has been having trouble feeling like herself, so she goes on meditative journey at the suggestion of Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian). Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) volunteers to try and help Rory (Dominic Purcell) with a personal problem. Nick Zano and Olivia Swann also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Tyron Carter (#509). Original airdate 3/24/2020.
After defeating the demon Mallus by cuddling him to death with a giant stuffed animal named Beebo, the Legends are ready to ease off the gas. Sara and her team join Ava Sharpe and the Time Bureau to help clean up the last few remaining anachronisms. The job seems straightforward enough until Constantine arrives to inform them that, in solving one major problem, they have created another, much larger one. When the Legends let time crumble in order to release and defeat Mallus, the barrier between worlds softened. History is now infected with "Fugitives" - magical creatures from myths, fairytales, and legends. Having been expelled throughout time by people like Constantine, these Fugitives are now returning to our world in droves and making a real mess of things. As the Time Bureau is distrustful of and ill-equipped to deal with magic, the Legends must team up with everyone's favorite demonologist to set history back on track.
Legends Of Tomorrow features:
Brandon Routh as Dr. Ray Palmer/The Atom
Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary
Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie
Tala Ashe as Zari Tomaz
Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe
Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk
Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon
Ramona Young as Mona Wu
Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood/Commander Steel
Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heat Wave
Matt Ryan as John Constantine
Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green
Legends Of Tomorrow returns with an all-new episode March 17
