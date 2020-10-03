LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: Say Goodbye In The New Promo For Season 5, Episode 7: "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness"
Tonight's Legends of Tomorrow ended on a happy note as real-life lovebirds Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford tied the knot (again) as their on-screen counterparts Ray Palmer and Nora Darhk finally got married and set the stage for a monumental farewell hour, which will air next Tuesday on St. Patrick's Day.
Next week, DC's Legends of Tomorrow sadly bids farewell to one of its original cast members as Brandon Routh and his real-life - and on-screen - wife Courtney Ford both leave the Waverider.
Meanwhile, the rest of the episode will see the Legends continue their hunt for the pieces of the Loom of Fate and their search for the latest piece will put them on a collision course with legendary playwright William Shakespeare, who has given up writing epic tragedies, like Romeo and Juliet, and is now taking a page out of Stan Lee's book to write superhero plays!
"Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)
SAYING GOODBYE - The Legends continue their hunt for pieces of the Loom of Fate and find themselves face to face with William Shakespeare. Ray (Brandon Routh), Nate (Nick Zano), Rory (Dominic Purcell), Constantine (Matt Ryan), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) stay a little longer on the mission making things worse after lying to Sara (Caity Lotz). Meanwhile, Ray and Nora (Courtney Ford) make another big life decision that leaves the team surprised and best buds, Nate and Ray, on the outs. Jes Macallan, Tala Ashe and Olivia Swann also star. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Matthew Maala (#507). Original airdate 3/17/2020.
After defeating the demon Mallus by cuddling him to death with a giant stuffed animal named Beebo, the Legends are ready to ease off the gas. Sara and her team join Ava Sharpe and the Time Bureau to help clean up the last few remaining anachronisms. The job seems straightforward enough until Constantine arrives to inform them that, in solving one major problem, they have created another, much larger one. When the Legends let time crumble in order to release and defeat Mallus, the barrier between worlds softened. History is now infected with "Fugitives" - magical creatures from myths, fairytales, and legends. Having been expelled throughout time by people like Constantine, these Fugitives are now returning to our world in droves and making a real mess of things. As the Time Bureau is distrustful of and ill-equipped to deal with magic, the Legends must team up with everyone's favorite demonologist to set history back on track.
Legends Of Tomorrow features:
Brandon Routh as Dr. Ray Palmer/The Atom
Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary
Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie
Tala Ashe as Zari Tomaz
Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe
Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk
Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon
Ramona Young as Mona Wu
Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood/Commander Steel
Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heat Wave
Matt Ryan as John Constantine
Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green
Legends Of Tomorrow returns with an all-new episode March 10
