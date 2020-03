THE FLASH: The Reverse-Flash Returns In The New Promo For Season 6, Episode 15: "The Exorcism of Nash Wells"

Well, how about that for an unexpected twist? We've known for some time that something's been off with Nash Wells ever since Crisis, and it looks like next week's episode will finally expose the truth.





"The Exorcism of Nash Wells" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)



A DANGEROUS NEW META HITS CENTRAL CITY - The Flash (Grant Gustin) takes on a dangerous new meta named Sunshine (guest star Natalie Sharp). Cisco (Carlos Valdes) sets out to help Nash (Tom Cavanagh). Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Sterling Gates (#615). Original airdate 3/17/2020.







Matching wits with The Thinker, who by season’s end had harnessed the powers of all twelve bus metas he created, stretched Team Flash to their limits, but with the help of some new allies, Barry Allen (aka The Flash) and company were able to put a stop to the Enlightenment and save Central City once again. However, with the arrival of Barry and Iris’ speedster daughter, Nora, who arrived from the future admitting to having made a “big mistake,” things are anything but status quo. Will parenthood be the challenge that finally slows The Flash down?

The Flash returns with an all-new episode on March 17

While he was presumed dead after Crisis, it looks like the Reverse-Flash (Tom Cavanagh) is still very much alive and has somehow managed to take control of his doppelgänger Nash Wells' unsuspecting body, which looks like it's going to mean serious trouble for Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) in next week's episode ofMeanwhile, the situation with Mirror-Iris (Candice Patton) continues to get worse, and it looks like she may have either taken Cecille (Danielle Nicolet) as her prisoner or claimed her as her first victim.