THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Footage Description Reveals Some New Details About The Disney+ Series
Earlier today, former Disney CEO Bob Iger shared some new details and footage from a plethora of upcoming projects from the studio. Among them was The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (which is expected to arrive on Disney+ this August), and thanks to Laughing Place, we now have a description about what that first look footage contained!
Earlier today, footage from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was shown to Disney investors, and we now have a description which sheds some light on what exactly we can expect from the upcoming TV series!
It reportedly kicked off with Bucky paying a visit to Zemo in some sort of state of the art prison and, in a typically villainous fashion, he tried to activate The Winter Soldier's programming. That failed thanks to the work of T'Challa and his team of scientists in Wakanda, and during this conversation, Bucky reportedly mentions that someone has recreated the Super Soldier Serum.
A clip was also shown of John Walker's Captain America entering the stadium we saw in the sneak peek during the Super Bowl, but even more interesting is a "montage of action sequences included Zemo fighting in his iconic mask from the comics."
Finally, it's said that they "saw Bucky approach Sam Wilson and discussed that they’re not really friends. More like two guys who had a mutual friend who now need each other." However, something tells us that by the time all is said and done in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, these two could finally become firm friends and allies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!
Either way, it sounds like a recent Reddit leak about the pilot episode was accurate based on this information, and the fact the Super Soldier Serum has finally been perfected could be a game-changer for this shared world...especially if Sam Wilson ultimately decides to take it.
What do you guys think?
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]