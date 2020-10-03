THE FALCON & THE WINTER SOLDIER Cancels Prague Shoot Over Coronavirus Concerns
We recently found out that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was heading to Prague (leading to speculation that we'd be paying a visit to Baron Zemo's ancestral home), but coronavirus has now put the kibosh on those plans.
Another high-profile production has been impacted by the spread of coronavirus, as Disney has decided to scrap a planned shoot in Prague for Marvel's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. More past the jump.
The Disney+ series had finished up production in Atlanta and had already moved to Prague to begin a week-long shoot, but Deadline is reporting that studio has now pulled the plug and called everybody home to Atlanta. The report notes that it's "unlikely" the production will return to the Czech Republic capital at a later date.
The decision was made after he Czech government placed a ban on movie screenings, elementary and high school classes, sports matches, and cultural events. The Prague Film Festival has also been canceled.
This is obviously a setback, but it's unlikely to hinder production on too great a scale if the shoot was only scheduled for a week, and Marvel should be able to find a location to double for Prague if needs be.
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is currently set to premiere on Disney+ in August.
