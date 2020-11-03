LOKI: Bob Iger Confirms That The God Of Mischief's Disney+ Series Will Be With Us Early Next Year
The Disney+ Loki series will premiere on the streaming service in 2021.
During Walt Disney Company's annual shareholder meeting, CEO Bob Iger confirmed that the solo Loki series starring Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief will premiere on Disney+ early next year...
CEO Bob Iger confirmed the news during Disney's annual shareholder meeting, although he didn't specify a month. We do know that the show will debut early in the year, however.
Loki plot details are still a mystery (although a recent batch of set photos did give us a bit more to go on), but the synopsis tell us that the mercurial villain (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.
Kate Herron will direct, while Michael Waldron is on board as head writer. The show will also feature Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino in undisclosed roles.
In related news, it was announced that Marvel has commissioned Québec City-based animation studio Squeeze to create five episodes of the Disney+ What If…? animated series, which is also set to premiere in 2021.
“Marvel was looking for a world-class animation studio to come up with a fresh and unique style that would be in keeping with their brand essence," said Squeeze CEO and co-founder Denis Doré. "We really clicked, right from our initial talks in Los Angeles last year, and they loved our proposal. I’m thrilled that our artists’ creativity and talent resonated so strongly in Hollywood.”
