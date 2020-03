LOKI: Bob Iger Confirms That The God Of Mischief's Disney+ Series Will Be With Us Early Next Year

The Disney+series will premiere on the streaming service in 2021.CEO Bob Iger confirmed the news during Disney's annual shareholder meeting, although he didn't specify a month. We do know that the show will debut early in the year, however.Loki plot details are still a mystery (although a recent batch of set photos did give us a bit more to go on), but the synopsis tell us that the mercurial villain (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events ofKate Herron will direct, while Michael Waldron is on board as head writer. The show will also feature Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino in undisclosed roles.In related news, it was announced that Marvel has commissioned Québec City-based animation studio Squeeze to create five episodes of the Disney+animated series, which is also set to premiere in 2021.said Squeeze CEO and co-founder Denis Doré.