LOKI Reportedly Adds LOGAN & STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Actor Richard E. Grant
It was confirmed earlier today that the Disney+ Loki series would premiere in early 2021, and now we have some fresh casting news for the Marvel project.
Coming off the news that Loki is set to premiere early next year, two separate reports indicate that the God of Mischief's Disney+ series has added legendary British Withnail and I star Richard E. Grant...
According to Discussing Film (later supported by ComicBook.com), Academy Award-nominated British thesp Richard E. Grant has signed on for the God of Mischief's solo series in an undisclosed role. There's already a healthy dose of Kang the Conqueror speculation doing the rounds, but there's no evidence to support that.
Grant most recently appeared as General Pryde in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but he has previously dipped his toe in the superhero genre playing the sinister Dr. Rice in James Mangold's Logan. For many of us, though, he'll always be the incorrigible Withnail from Bruce Robinson's classic Withnail and I.
Loki plot details are still under wraps (although a recent batch of set photos did give us a bit more to go on), but the synopsis tell us that the mercurial villain (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.
Kate Herron will direct, while Michael Waldron is on board as head writer. The show will also feature Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino in undisclosed roles.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]