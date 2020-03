LOKI Reportedly Adds LOGAN & STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Actor Richard E. Grant

It was confirmed earlier today that the Disney+series would premiere in early 2021, and now we have some fresh casting news for the Marvel project.According to Discussing Film (later supported by ComicBook.com ), Academy Award-nominated British thesp Richard E. Grant has signed on for the God of Mischief's solo series in an undisclosed role. There's already a healthy dose of Kang the Conqueror speculation doing the rounds, but there's no evidence to support that.Grant most recently appeared as General Pryde in, but he has previously dipped his toe in the superhero genre playing the sinister Dr. Rice in James Mangold's. For many of us, though, he'll always be the incorrigible Withnail from Bruce Robinson's classicplot details are still under wraps (although a recent batch of set photos did give us a bit more to go on), but the synopsis tell us that the mercurial villain (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.Kate Herron will direct, while Michael Waldron is on board as head writer. The show will also feature Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino in undisclosed roles.