SHE-HULK: Mark Ruffalo Has Reportedly Signed On To Reprise The Role Of Bruce Banner/Hulk
Mark Ruffalo recently suggested that he was in talks to reprise the role of Bruce Banner for the Disney+ She-Hulk series, and we now have confirmation that the Academy Award-nominated actor has closed his deal to return as the Green Goliath.
We've been hearing rumblings about this for a while, and a reliable source is now reporting that Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo has signed on to return as Bruce Banner in the Disney+ She-Hulk series.
The Illuminerdi have been sharing She-Hulk-related scoops for the past couple of weeks, and the site has now been able to verify that Ruffalo is a lock to appear as Banner. It's not clear how large his role will be or how many episodes he'll feature in, however.
A recent character breakdown for the show revealed that the plot will stick close to She-Hulk's comic book origins, as lawyer Jennifer Walters will require a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner after being shot, which ultimately transforms her into "a similar green monster." The logline specifically mentions that she will eventually go on to join The Avengers.
No word on who might be in line to play the lead, but a recent rumor did claim that Marvel is searching for an "Alison Brie-type" for the role.
She-Hulk is expected to premiere on the steaming service in 2021.
