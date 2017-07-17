A SPLATOON Anime Series Is In The Works From CoroCoro
A manga for Splatoon is currently ongoing in the Japanese monthly manga magazine CoroCoro, the home of Doraemon and the Pokémon. Sankichi Hinodeya has been writing and illustrating the manga since May 2017. Viz Media will be translating and publishing the manga for Northa America in late-2017.
Popular Nintendo third-person shooter video game Splatoon will be receiving an anime from the Japanese manga magazine company CoroCoro.
CoroCoro's YouTube page will debut the anime on August 12.
Splatoon 2 launches for the Nintendo Swtich worldwide on July 21.
Splatoon is a third-person shooter video game developed and published by Nintendo for the Wii UTM and was released worldwide in 2015. The game was co-created by Shintaro Sato, a member of the Animal Crossing team, and centers around characters known as Inklings, which can transform between humanoid and squid-like forms, and hide or swim through colored ink sprayed on surfaces using shooters, blasters, or chargers and slosher, or brush-based weaponry. Splatoon has won multiple awards including a 2015 British Academy Children’s Award, IGN’s Best of 2015, and a SXSW Gaming Award in 2016.A sequel game title, SplatoonTM 2, will be released this year for the Nintendo SwitchTM platform.
In the SPLATOON manga series, four Inklings that can switch between human and squid forms get caught up in a Splatoon Turf War that launches them into all-new adventures inspired by the hit Nintendo video game!
Manga creator and artist Sankichi Hinodeya first appeared in a bonus issue of Square Enix’s Gangan Powered magazine with the series Maho Bozu Sankyu (Magical Monk Sankyu). In 2015, Hinodeya created the manga adaptation of SPLATOON, which is currently serialized in Japan in Corocoro Comic Magazine.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]