According To Director Jeff Fowler, Super Sonic Almost Made It Into The SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie
The Sonic the Hedgehog movie was finally released a few weeks ago, becoming an instant hit amongst both fans of Sega's long-running series of video games and general audiences; regarded by some, even, as one of, if not, the best video game movie adaptations ever.
Jeff Fowler, director of the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie, has recently revealed that Super Sonic was almost included in the film, but it was scrapped before the final script was finished.
Now that the movie has been doing as well as it has, fans of the Blue Blur have been wondering if they'll get to see more of the series' iconic characters in that inevitable sequel. As it turns out, they almost got another character: Super Sonic.
While I'm well aware that Super Sonic is not really a different character, his presence would've still been considered even more fan service than the movie already has — all of it in a good way, of course — and fans will be thrilled to find out that he almost made it into the movie.
According to Sonic the Hedgehog movie director Jeff Fowler, Super Sonic was in early versions of the script, but the team decided to do away with that idea because it wouldn't have made sense within the context of the movie they actually wanted to make.
"It didn't make sense to obviously bring in the Super Sonic thing just yet," Fowler reveals, while also adding that there were "very early versions of the script and the outlines where... because we knew that's something that's very important in the fan mythology, or the mythology that fans love. And Chaos Emeralds are definitely a huge part, even going back to the first game in '91, and it was definitely something that we were kind of trying to see. Like, 'Does it make sense to include one of these?'"
"But again, just going back to what I said about the simplicity of it and just for the sake of just really starting from the simplest version and not trying to do too much, it just felt like, 'Let's just... let's do the origins as Sonic and Robotnik and try to nail those characters before we potentially would open it up to some of these elements from the games that fans know and love," Fowler explained.
When that inevitable Sonic the Hedgehog sequel is announced, chances are that they will decide to include the Chaos Emeralds and fans will finally get their chance to see Super Sonic on the big screen. We'll just have to patiently wait and see how everything turns out.
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog is currently playing theatres.
