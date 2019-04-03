According To Newspaper, POKÉMON GUN Is An Actual Game
When Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield were revealed by Nintendo and GameFreak last week, during the long-awaited Pokémon Direct, some people were quick to make a parody logo called Pokémon Gun; which, of course, isn't a real game.
Pokémon Gun is a meme that was created on the very same day Nintendo and Game Freak revealed Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, and a newspaper seems to believe the game is real.
According to Twitter user Cin Ceja, their local newspaper had published the story and included the Pokémon Gun logo and assumed it was actually one of the games revealed during Nintendo's live stream; legitimizing the new meme even more.
The Pokémon Gun logo is so well-made, however, that is somewhat understandable that some people may have actually believed it was real. What's inexcusable is that the Pokémon Direct is only 7 minutes long, and giving the video a quick look could've helped avoid this whole situation but come on, the logo even has bullet holes in it.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be available for the Nintendo Switch in 2019.
