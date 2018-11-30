ARC OF ALCHEMIST Game Has Shared Its Opening Movie

Publisher Idea Factory International's upcoming adventure role-playing game, Arc of Alchemist , has released its opening movie. Here is the full video and more information on the game.

The official Compile Heart YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.53 minute opening movie for the upcoming role-playing game Arc of Alchemist. The video shows various cinematic sequences with the main characters, it introduces some of them and gives looks at what the battles in the future will look like.

The game will be out on February 7, 2019, a delay from the original November 29, 2018 date. It will be available in North America in summer 2019.

The player will be taking on the role of Quinn and have two other characters help her discover and go through dungeons while fighting robots and wielding elemental powers. Earth, fire, water and wind will be the main attacks using the Lunagear. The player will start out with only on Orb and one element but as the game goes on, more powers will pile up.

Here is the official description:

Enter the desert in search of the key to save humanity – the Great Power. Quinn Bravesford, for the sake of her kingdom, leads her soldiers into battle against a swath of enemy nations. One year, the king declared that he would send a large-scale investigation team to the Desert of Beginnings.​​ And so, Quinn was selected to captain this mission. Quinn gazes at the ancient alchemic device, the Lunagear, within her hand. According to the legends of yore, once the Lunagear is equipped with the four Orbs, it will unlock the Great Power that will save humanity. Only one Orb resides in Quinn's Lunagear. Collecting the four Orbs for the Lunagear, however, is a mere legend. ​​ With the threat of dangerous creatures and Machine Dolls wandering the desert, one of the enemy nations, the Principality of Neuhaven, has dispatched their military in search of the Great Power. Now, Quinn and her band of allies must fight against the Principality of Neuhaven in hopes to find the Great Power and save humanity. Quinn steels herself, but even so, she can't help but doubt the existence of the Great Power…​

The game's key features:

Battle System: Develop Various Strategies with Completely Free Party Composition – Arc of Alchemist utilizes a new type of action battle system in which various strategies can be developed. Form your ranks and head into strategic action battles together with your comrades. Luna Gear: Clear New Paths with an Ancient Alchemist Device – In the world of Arc of Alchemist, there exists an ancient alchemist device called the Luna Gear, which can only be used by the protagonist Quinn. Luna Gear parts, known as Orbs, each have their own attribute that enables the use of Gear Actions in the field, such as lighting a fire, creating wind, etc. By combining two orbs in battle, you can activate even more powerful Gear Actions, enabling attacks. Skillfully utilize the Luna Gear according to the situation to annihilate your enemies. Construction: Build a Base to Aid Your Adventure – At the base, where Quinn and company tide over, various facilities can be constructed that aid in character strengthening and exploration. Construct facilities that suit your play style, such as strengthening characters, enhancing equipment, etc. to build up a base all your own. Exploration: Explore the Vast Desert in Search of a Great Power – The field is a vast desert. Monsters wander about these harsh lands, and mechanical traps block the player’s path in dungeons. Avoid traps, solve mysteries, and procure the “Great Power” to save mankind.

Here is the staff behind the game:

Director - Kousuke Uchida

Producer - Norihisa Kochiwa

3D Modeling - Cattle Call

System Adviser - Kyouji Kouzumi

Scenario Writer - Yukinori Kitajima

Character Design - Mota

Concept Art - Yoshitaka Amano

