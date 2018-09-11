ARC OF ALCHEMIST Game Reveals Its North American Release Date

Publisher Idea Factory International has revealed the official North American release date for the upcoming Arc of Alchemist video game. Developer Compile Heart's game will be out in summer 2019 and will be exclusive to the PlayStation 4, both physical and digital versions. A teaser trailer was shared by Idea Factory International.



The player will be taking on the role of Quinn and have two other characters help her discover and go through dungeons while fighting robots and wielding elemental powers. Earth, fire, water and wind will be the main attacks using the Lunagear. The player will start out with only on Orb and one element but as the game goes on, more powers will pile up.



Here is the official description from the publisher:

Story

Enter the desert in search of the key to save humanity—the Great Power. Quinn Bravesford, for the sake of her kingdom, leads her soldiers into battle against a swath of enemy nations. One year, the king declared that he would send a large-scale investigation team to the Desert of Beginnings.

And so, Quinn was selected to captain this mission. Quinn gazes at the ancient alchemic device, the Lunagear, within her hand. According to the legends of yore, once the Lunagear is equipped with the four Orbs, it will unlock the Great Power that will save humanity. Only one Orb resides in Quinn’s Lunagear. Collecting the four Orbs for the Lunagear, however, is a mere legend.

With the threat of dangerous creatures and Machine Dolls wandering the desert, one of the enemy nations, the Principality of Neuhaven, has dispatched their military in search of the Great Power. Now, Quinn and her band of allies must fight against the Principality of Neuhaven in hopes to find the Great Power and save humanity. Quinn steels herself, but even so, she can’t help but doubt the existence of the Great Power…

Key Features

Four Orbs to Rule Them All – Unleash the power of the Lunagear and control the Orb elements: Fire, Water, Wind, and Earth. Take advantage of your enemies’ elemental weaknesses and even combine any of the four elements for stronger attacks!

Hack n’ Slasher Flicks – With a myriad of weapons, actions, skills and elemental attacks to customize, players can find different strategies to defeat their robotic nemesis!

Now Let’s Get In Formation – Fight alongside Quinn and your two party members as they explore the endless desert, filled with ancient, robotic foes. Each character has specific roles and arranging your formation is key!