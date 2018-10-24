Sign In
ATELIER LULUA: THE ALCHEMIST OF ARLAND 4 Reveals Its First Look And Release Date
Famitsu has revealed that the next game in the Arland series is
Atelier Lulua: The Alchemist Of Arland 4
. Here is more information on the game, including images and its release date.
MemoAcebo
|
10/24/2018
Filed Under: "
Video Games
"
Source:
HDKirin
Famitsu has confirmed that the next game in the Arland series is
Atelier Lulua: The Alchemist Of Arland 4. The game has a release date of 2019 in Japan and will be available for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. It serves as a sequel to the Arland trilogy, it will have Mel Kishida back as a character designer and has improved mechanics from the other games in the franchise.
The main character in the game is Elmeluria Frixell, Rorona's daughter. She is training really hard to become a great alchemist like her mother. Eva Armster, Elmeluria's childhood friend, will be introduced. She uses some type of big weapon, like a bazooka or a gattling gun. The game will be using exploration, synthesis and battle elements from other games in the series. Arland Republic will grow and be a bigger setting in this title. There is no information on the voice actors for the characters.
