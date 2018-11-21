Sign In
ATELIER LULUA: THE SCION OF ARLAND Reveals New Characters
Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland
has shared images of first looks for some characters. Here is more information on the game, including its release date.
MemoAcebo
11/21/2018
Source:
HDKirin
The Famitsu magazine has shared new images of the upcoming anime role-playing game Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland. These photos highlight the protagonist Emerulia's mother, Rorona. The magazine gave some information on what she has been doing. Here are the new characters introduced:
Rorolina "Rorona" Fryxell - Highly skilled alchemist and travels around the world while missing important moments in her life.
Chimdragon - A coachman from the Chims homunculi who grew large due to a secret medicine.
Fiks Finis - A young magician and uses card as a weapon.
Nicodemus David Dieter (Nico) - A young man who was a pirate and is now an adventurer.
Lionela Heinze - The storekeeper of the Alaholo bar.
The magazine also revealed that the Alchemy Riddle Documents are a book that contains numerous mysterious keywords. While the player advances through the game's story, recipes and skills are gathered by solving these keywords.
The Scion of Arland hits Japan in 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. It hits North America in spring 2019 for the PS4, Switch and PC.
.