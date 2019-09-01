ATELIER LULUA: THE SCION OF ARLAND Reveals New Characters

Upcoming anime game Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland has announced new characters joining the roster. Here are the details of the new additions and more information on the game.

The Weekly Famitsu has revealed new characters joining the roster of the upcoming anime rpg Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland. The new characters are: Cole Dueller, Leeza fon Beilschimidt, Refure fon Beilschimdt, Elche Jeremies, Pamela Ibis and Wirth Klinsmann. A better and more detailed look at the game's combat system has been revealed as well.



The gameplay images depict how battles will play out in the world. Several characters are given the spotlight in order to give fans a better look at their design and visual effects. The information is in Japanese, so for know, we will have to make due with just images.

The game will be available in both physical and digital editions. The game by itself will cost 7,800 yen plus tax and the first few copies of the game will include a bonus "Lulua Costume". The premium box and a special collection box are available for 10,800 yen plus tax each. Here are what the packages include:

Premium Box

Lulua & Alland's Alchemist Memorial Art Book

Sound Archives

Acrylic Mini Chara Charm

Lulua Prioritized Delivery Costume Download Cereal

Special Collection Box

Extra large illustration fabric poster

Crystal paper weight

Characters

Rorolina "Rorona" Fryxell - Highly skilled alchemist and travels around the world while missing important moments in her life.

Chimdragon - A coachman from the Chims homunculi who grew large due to a secret medicine.

Fiks Finis - A young magician and uses card as a weapon.

Nicodemus David Dieter (Nico) - A young man who was a pirate and is now an adventurer.

Lionela Heinze - The storekeeper of the Alaholo bar.

