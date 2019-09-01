ATELIER LULUA: THE SCION OF ARLAND Reveals New Characters

The Weekly Famitsu has revealed new characters joining the roster of the upcoming anime rpg Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland. The new characters are: Cole Dueller, Leeza fon Beilschimidt, Refure fon Beilschimdt, Elche Jeremies, Pamela Ibis and Wirth Klinsmann. A better and more detailed look at the game's combat system has been revealed as well.
The gameplay images depict how battles will play out in the world. Several characters are given the spotlight in order to give fans a better look at their design and visual effects. The information is in Japanese, so for know, we will have to make due with just images.
The game will be available in both physical and digital editions. The game by itself will cost 7,800 yen plus tax and the first few copies of the game will include a bonus "Lulua Costume". The premium box and a special collection box are available for 10,800 yen plus tax each. Here are what the packages include:
Premium Box
Lulua & Alland's Alchemist Memorial Art Book
Sound Archives
Acrylic Mini Chara Charm
Lulua Prioritized Delivery Costume Download Cereal
Special Collection Box
Extra large illustration fabric poster
Crystal paper weight
Characters
Rorolina "Rorona" Fryxell - Highly skilled alchemist and travels around the world while missing important moments in her life.
Chimdragon - A coachman from the Chims homunculi who grew large due to a secret medicine.
Fiks Finis - A young magician and uses card as a weapon.
Nicodemus David Dieter (Nico) - A young man who was a pirate and is now an adventurer.
Lionela Heinze - The storekeeper of the Alaholo bar.
"Atelier Rorona" marked the
beginning of the "Arland" series.
And now, following the events of "Atelier Totori" and "Atelier Meruru," comes an all new story. The latest title is set in a world proceeding the story of "Atelier Meruru." The title depicts how characters and locations have changed over time. Set in a world both nostalgic and new,
the curtain lifts on another adventure for the alchemists.
An impulsive, yet devoted young girl.
Elmerulia Fryxell (Lulua)
Rorona. That's the name of my beloved mother.
A dear childhood friend.
Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland is out in spring 2019