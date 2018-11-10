ATELIER ONLINE Mobile Video Game Is Now Officially Out
The official Dengeki Online website has shared the news of the official release of Atelier Online: Alchemists of Braceir, the mobile game for both Android and iOS. The game had a previous release date of October 1st but had to be delayed to this date for quality improvement. This mobile role-playing game is all about gathering materials and becoming stronger with alchemy, here is more information.
Developer NHN Japan Corporation's new action adventure mobile game, Atelier Online: Alchemists of Braceir, has been officially released. Here is more information on the game.
In Atelier Online alchemy is everything. Players gather up materials and use them to advance their adventures in the game. The game promises the following: a story proceeding by doing quests, a lot of character development, limited weapons and shields, questing outside of the academy, a lot mixing items with alchemy and cooperative multiplayer experiences. The site has a lot of informaiton on the actual gameplay, go visit them and learn more about the title.
NHN Japan Corporation is developing this title, Koei Tecmo Games, Koei Tecmo and Guxt Co. Ltd. are producing it. The game can be found in either the Google Play Store or the App Store and it is free to play with in-game purchases.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]