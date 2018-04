ATLUS Unveils More DLC For Their Upcoming PERSONA 3 And 5 Dancing Spinoff Games

In one of the more noteworthy moments during's; it was announced that there would be a collaboration with Atlus in regards to providing fun and exciting DLC costumes for the Sega properties in the latestdancing games! The games that will be showcased as costumes from the classic gaming company are, and! While there has not been too much information given as of yet aside from what games will be included; we do know exactly which games get the appropriate costume DLC's.will have the characters donning the costumes of the combatants in. Meanwhilewill be having the dancers strut their stuff in the costumes of characters from bothand! But Sega and Atlus did simply leave us with boring words to paint an image. Instead, we were given some stylish visuals showcasing the costumes! Check them out below!Are these DLC costumes you would have your dancers don? Ready to see what more will be coming? Well with the May 24th release quickly approaching only time will tell what more is to come!