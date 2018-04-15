ATLUS Unveils More DLC For Their Upcoming PERSONA 3 And 5 Dancing Spinoff Games
In one of the more noteworthy moments during Sega's Sega Fes 2018; it was announced that there would be a collaboration with Atlus in regards to providing fun and exciting DLC costumes for the Sega properties in the latest Persona dancing games! The games that will be showcased as costumes from the classic gaming company are Sonic the Hedgehog, Yakuza, and Virtua Fighter! While there has not been too much information given as of yet aside from what games will be included; we do know exactly which games get the appropriate costume DLC's.
Atlus keeps chugging out new DLC news in regards to the new Persona dancing spinoffs. Now Sonic, Virtua Fighter, and Yakuza can lay it all on the dance floor with new costumes!
Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night will have the characters donning the costumes of the combatants in Virtua Fighter. Meanwhile Persona 5: Dancing Star Night will be having the dancers strut their stuff in the costumes of characters from both Yakuza and Sonic the Hedgehog! But Sega and Atlus did simply leave us with boring words to paint an image. Instead, we were given some stylish visuals showcasing the costumes! Check them out below!
Are these DLC costumes you would have your dancers don? Ready to see what more will be coming? Well with the May 24th release quickly approaching only time will tell what more is to come!
