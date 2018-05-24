ATTACK ON TITAN Mobile Game Has Received A Title And Hints At Multiplayer
Recently GameSamba officially announced the title of the Attack On Titan mobile game they are currently working on, they have also dropped some big hints about multiplayer in their updated description of the game. The title of the Attack On Titan game will be Attack On Titan: Assault The company plans to offer the game in "all major English markets" for iOS and Android devices. Sadly, GameSamba still has not announced a release date for the game. Funimation announced the game in 2016, and had originally planned to release the game by the end of that year.
GameSamba has officially announced the title of the Attack On Titan mobile game they are currently working on as well as hinting at multiplayer features. Check it out after the jump!
GameSamba's new description of the game remains pretty much the same as the previous one, except it now adds some big hints of the game's multiplayer elements. Read it down below:
The “Attack on Titan” game will be an action-driven title, allowing players all over the world to battle titans on their mobile devices. It will combine elements of runner and action games, in order to replicate the feeling of the titan battles from the anime series. Players will need to use careful planning – and quick reactions – to survive. There will also be deeper, persistent elements to the game, including multiplayer features, which will be revealed at a later date.
Funimation, GameSamba, and NGames Interactive announced their strategic partnership to create mobile and web games back in January 2016, they are also collaborating on a Tokyo Ghoul and Fairy Tail mobile game, as well as a separate, free-to-play Fairy Tail online game which fans could see very soon.
What are your thoughts on the Attack On Titan mobile game? Will you be playing it when it releases? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments down below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]