Bandai Namco Is Letting YOU Choose The Next DLC Character For BLACK CLOVER: QUARTET KNIGHTS

has shared a tweet stating that players can vote for the upcoming 4th DLC character in. All you have to do isand vote.The image they shared in Twitter has the following characters:andHowever, the official page where you can vote, includes even more characters you can choose:andYes, you heard that right, you can play asherself, the magic nun/caretaker. In order to vote you just have to answer 4 simple questions, easy and fast.will announce the character chosen after they have gotten enough votes.