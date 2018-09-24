Bandai Namco Is Letting YOU Choose The Next DLC Character For BLACK CLOVER: QUARTET KNIGHTS
Bandai Namco US has shared a tweet stating that players can vote for the upcoming 4th DLC character in Black Clover: Quartet Knights. All you have to do is follow their link and vote.
Developer Ilinx's 3rd person shooter RPG anime team game, Black Clover: Quartet Knights, will introduce its 4th DLC character soon and wants you to decide who it will be. Here is how you can help.
The image they shared in Twitter has the following characters: Grey, Nozel Silva, William Vangeance, Jack the Ripper, Finral Roulacase, Fuegoleon Vermillion and Rill Boismortier.
However, the official page where you can vote, includes even more characters you can choose: Mereoleona Vermillion, Leopold Vermillion, Sally, Sister Lily and Ladros.
Yes, you heard that right, you can play as Sister Lily herself, the magic nun/caretaker. In order to vote you just have to answer 4 simple questions, easy and fast.
Bandai will announce the character chosen after they have gotten enough votes.
