 Bandai Namco Is Letting YOU Choose The Next DLC Character For BLACK CLOVER: QUARTET KNIGHTS
Developer Ilinx's 3rd person shooter RPG anime team game, Black Clover: Quartet Knights, will introduce its 4th DLC character soon and wants you to decide who it will be. Here is how you can help.

MemoAcebo | 9/24/2018
Bandai Namco US has shared a tweet stating that players can vote for the upcoming 4th DLC character in Black Clover: Quartet Knights. All you have to do is follow their link and vote.

The image they shared in Twitter has the following characters: Grey, Nozel Silva, William Vangeance, Jack the Ripper, Finral Roulacase, Fuegoleon Vermillion and Rill Boismortier.

However, the official page where you can vote, includes even more characters you can choose: Mereoleona Vermillion, Leopold Vermillion, Sally, Sister Lily and Ladros.

Yes, you heard that right, you can play as Sister Lily herself, the magic nun/caretaker. In order to vote you just have to answer 4 simple questions, easy and fast.

Bandai will announce the character chosen after they have gotten enough votes.
