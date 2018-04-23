Video Games Headlines

Bandai Namco Released Hi-Res Stills Of Fused Zamasu's Upcoming Addition To DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ

Broly quickly became a fan favorite character in Dragon Ball FighterZ but will it be Fused Zamasu or Vegito that becomes the more popular of the next two DLC character additions in Dragon Ball FighterZ?

MarkJulian | 4/23/2018
Filed Under: "Video Games"
Afte details leaked via an early glimpse of the latest issue of V-Jump magazine, Bandai Namco has taken to Twitter to formally confirm that Fused Zamasu from Dragon Ball Super, is the next character addition confirmed for Dragon Ball FighterZ. Of course, the game is adding DLC characters in pairs and after Bardock and Broly's recent addition, it's likely Zamasu will be accompanied by the Goku and Vegeta fusion, Vegito in the next DLC around.

That was revealed during the game's initial launch week as dataminers combed through the game's files and source code to zero in on 8, previously unannounced characters locked deep within the recesses of the game's coding. The dataminers accurately predicted Bardock and Broly as the first pair of additions and slated Fused Zamasu and Vegito as the next pair.

So far, the dataminers have been 3-for-3.

