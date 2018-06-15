Become A Demon Slayer With THE GREAT TALE OF DEMONS ONIGASHIMA

You Rayshift to this strange island straight out of a fairy tale, it's time for oni slaying with your companions. Check out the new content from Fate/Grand Order's limited time event.

The Great Tale of Demons Onigashima has kicked off for the first time on Western servers, casting you and your faithful Servants as Momotarou and his animal friends. You, Mash, and Ushiwakamaru travel to the legendary island to investigate a new Singularity, meeting up with legends of Japanese history and folklore along the way.



You'll get to meet and recruit a Rider version of Mr. Golden himself, Sakata Kintoki. Complete the quests and you can add him to your party permanently.