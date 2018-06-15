Video Games Headlines Videos

Become A Demon Slayer With THE GREAT TALE OF DEMONS ONIGASHIMA

You Rayshift to this strange island straight out of a fairy tale, it's time for oni slaying with your companions. Check out the new content from Fate/Grand Order's limited time event.

MemoAcebo | 6/15/2018
The Great Tale of Demons Onigashima has kicked off for the first time on Western servers, casting you and your faithful Servants as Momotarou and his animal friends. You, Mash, and Ushiwakamaru travel to the legendary island to investigate a new Singularity, meeting up with legends of Japanese history and folklore along the way.

You'll get to meet and recruit a Rider version of Mr. Golden himself, Sakata Kintoki. Complete the quests and you can add him to your party permanently.
 
 

This campaign combines standard quests with multiple raids as you fight your way to the top of the mountain. To increase your power, you can collect boxes of oni-warding beans that will increase your entire party's Arts, Quick, or Buster stats.

To further boost your stats, you can fill your party with Servants of Japanese origin. You'll also be able to obtain Craft Essences to boost your stats and item collection.

Like the Ibaraki-Douji event, you'll be using BP to fight raids, and you'll collect items as you earn Damage Points.

Now you have a chance to summon her over to your side! She's in the Summoning pool for the course of this event, along with new Servants Minamoto-no-Raikou and Fuuma Kotarou. Finally, it's your turn to control those demon hands.



The Great Tale of Demons Onigashima runs until June 27.
