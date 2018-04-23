BLACK CLOVER: QUARTET KNIGHTS Has Announced Vanessa As A Playable Character

Earlier today in this weeks issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine it was announced that Vanessa would be a playable character in the Black Clover: Quartet Knights video game.

Earlier today fans were pleased to hear the news that Vanessa would be a playable character in the Black Clover: Quartet Knights video game. The news was announced from the weekly issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.



The game's playable characters so far include Asta, Yuno, Noelle Silva, Mimosa Vermillion, Gauche Adlai, Magna Swing, Luck Voltia, Yami Sukehiro, and an original female character named Karuna. There is also a character listing on the game's official website that has placeholders for nine more characters, but the website isn't yet listing Karuna or Vanessa who have been announced.



Check out the official trailer for the game down below:







The game will allow for four-vs.-four matches, and players will make their own teams to participate in cooperative battles and face off against rivals. The game will launch in the West for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam this year. The game will also arrive in Japan on PS4 this year.



What are your thoughts on the news? Which character will you play as in the game? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments below!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE