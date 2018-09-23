BLAZBLUE: CENTRAL FICTION SPECIAL EDITION Announced For Nintendo Switch

Developer Arc System Works' 2D fighting game, BlazBlue: Central Fiction , has announced that its Special Edition will be coming to the Nintendo Switch. Here is more information straight from the TGS.

Thanks to the user Kamone1006 on Twitter, we got a first look and confirmation that BlazBlue: Central Fiction Special Edition is coming to the Nintendo Switch. The picture shared by the user is just the game's logo with the text "Nintendo Switch".



We can see various people happily announcing this game version but no other details have been given. It seems that the announcement was made just to let fans know the game is happening. Maybe in the future we will get more.



BlazBlue: Central Fiction is available in its Limited Edition for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3. Here is what the game contains:

BlazBlue: Central Fiction (Physical Game)

100 Page Deluxe Art Book

Mini Noel Vermillion Nendoroid

BlazeBlue Song Interlude III Soundtrack

Collector's Box

As soon as more info pops up, we will let you know.