BLAZBLUE: CENTRAL FICTION SPECIAL EDITION Announced For Nintendo Switch
Thanks to the user Kamone1006 on Twitter, we got a first look and confirmation that BlazBlue: Central Fiction Special Edition is coming to the Nintendo Switch. The picture shared by the user is just the game's logo with the text "Nintendo Switch".
Developer Arc System Works' 2D fighting game, BlazBlue: Central Fiction, has announced that its Special Edition will be coming to the Nintendo Switch. Here is more information straight from the TGS.
We can see various people happily announcing this game version but no other details have been given. It seems that the announcement was made just to let fans know the game is happening. Maybe in the future we will get more.
BlazBlue: Central Fiction is available in its Limited Edition for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3. Here is what the game contains:
BlazBlue: Central Fiction (Physical Game)
100 Page Deluxe Art Book
Mini Noel Vermillion Nendoroid
BlazeBlue Song Interlude III Soundtrack
Collector's Box
As soon as more info pops up, we will let you know.
