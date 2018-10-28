BRAVE DUNGEON: SEIGI NO IMI Has Been Announced For Nintendo Switch And PC

Developer and publisher Inside System has announced Brave Dungeon: Seigi no Imi for both the Nintendo Switch and PC. This is the latest entry in the Brave Dungeon franchise. It has a release date of 2019 in Japan. The gameplay video can be found below.



Here is the official Story description and Scenario Selection System:

The Old Islands, where countless wars between human and demon clans have occurred. While many human clans continue to build and develop cities, in the eastern side there remains a deep-seeded demon village.



The “Hampden Tower,” a symbol of the demon clan, once stood in the eastern part of the Old Islands. However, Hampden Tower has since collapsed and its entrance was sealed by ancient magic. Due to the excessive passage of time, many mysteries such as the cause of its collapse and how to release the seal remain a mystery.



Scenario Selection



In this game, you can choose from three scenarios (Al, Klinsy, and Papelne) at the start of the game. Each scenario not only has a different story, they have diferent exploration and battle systems. By clearing all three scenarios, a new scenario will appear.

Brave Dungeon is the second spin-off in the Dark Witch series, its the follow-up to Dark Witch Music: Rudymical. The title came out on November 30, 2016 in Japan and March 30, 2017 for North America. The game is a basic dungeon-crawler that features turn-based battles. Forming a party of three of the characters in the game, the player explores dungeons Median, Winford, Alverstone, Godshill and Downend.