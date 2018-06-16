BULLET GIRLS PHANTASIA Reveals New Theme Song In Promo Video

The newest Bullet Girls game, Phantasia, has recently unveiled a new promo video that showcases the game's new theme song! Hit the jump to take a listen!

D3 Publishing shared a brand new promotional video for their upcoming game; Bullet Girls Phantasia. The video showcases some more gameplay but it also shows off its brand new theme song called "Piercing Bullet", performed by M.A.O. and Haruka Yamakazi. This is the latest installent in the Bullet Girls franchise which started all the way back in 2014, where we follow a group of high school girls in a Ranger's Club as they go on various missions with firearms and military vehicles at their disposal. All the while dealing with multitudes of enemies and clothing damage. Feel free to check out the latest trailer below!







Bullet Girls Phantasia releases in Japan on August 9th and H2 Interactive will publish the Traditional Chinese, and English localization in Asia on the same date for Playstation 4 and PS Vita.

