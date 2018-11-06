Video Games Headlines Videos

CAPCOM Reveals DEVIL MAY CRY 5 Trailer At This Years E3 Press Conference

Earlier today at the E3 press conference, Capcom revealed a new Devil May Cry 5 trailer which is the newest installment in the Devil May Cry Action game series. Hit the jump to check it out now!

Earlier today fans were pleased to hear the news of a new Devil May Cry Action game from Capcom at this years E3 press conference. Capcom revealed a new trailer for their latest installment to the series, Devil May Cry 5. Check out the trailer with a few familiar faces down below:



Hideaki Itsuno has returned to direct the new game. The trailer shows Nero, who was the protagonist of Devil May Cry 4, is returning as a playable character. Dante, was the main protagonist of the first three games, is the guy who appears at the end of the trailer on his bike. The game will feature three playable characters.

Devil May Cry 5 synopsis: Years have passed since the events of Devil May Cry 4, and a lot has happened. Young demon hunter Nero has lost his Devil Bringer demon arm… but hey! He's now heading his own branch of the demon-hunting business Devil May Cry. To make up for that lost arm, and keep his style rankings up, he's enlisted the help of expert craftswoman Nico, a brand new character in the series, to lend a hand and build different types of prosthetic arms that unlock new badass combat abilities and devastating powers.
