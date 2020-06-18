CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS Gets An In-Depth Story And Gameplay Trailer

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is a couple of months away from releasing, and Bandai Namco has just released an new story and gameplay trailer to get players familiarised with the upcoming title.

In January of this year, Bandai Namco and developer Tamsoft announced that they were working on a new game for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC, that was based on the popular Captain Tsubasa anime series, and that was expected to release at some point later this year.

If you happen to not be familiar with Captin Tsubasa, is basically because the anime itself was never aired in North America when the original anime was at its highest in terms of popularity — considering that the original anime began airing in Japan back in 1983.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, Bandai Namco and Tamsoft's new arcade-style football game, is actually based on the current iteration of the Captain Tsubasa series that began airing in 2018.

In fact, Captain Tsubasa not being a household name in North America made Bandai Namco doubt whether they should even bother localising Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions.

Fortunately, they decided to release the game in North America since the developers considered that gameplay alone is a pretty good excuse for it to be a selling point; as opposed to brand recognition.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is still a couple of months away from releasing, and Bandai Namco has recently shared a brand-new gameplay and story trailer that will get players even more familiarised with the game's mechanics, its characters, and overall appeal of the upcoming arcade-style football title.

Take a look:

The latest Captain Tsubasa game with toon shading and realistic effects! Part of the globally popular Captain Tsubasa series, this title has anime-like graphics that are familiar even overseas. The detailed presentation of every single style of our popular characters will heat up battles of the new Captain Tsubasa game!

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions will release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on the 28th of August.