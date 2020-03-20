CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS - "New Hero" Episode Is What The Latest Gameplay Trailer Is All About

Earlier this month, Bandai Namco and developer Tamsoft shared some new information about Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, the new arcade-style football game based on the popular manga/anime series, revealing that players will be able to create an in-game avatar and join one of the game's many teams.
This specific mode is called "New Hero" episode, and it seems that it will actually be a properly animated episode in which the players will be taking part in; giving fans of the Captain Tsubasa series a pretty good run for their money.
Bandai Namco has shared a pretty informative video for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, giving us a good idea of what to expect from the "New Hero" episode, as well as revealing some details about the mode itself, and how customisable their in-game avatars will be.
The developers have yet to give us an official release date for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, but it is expected to release at some point this year; considering what we've seen so far, it could even release sooner than we may think.
The latest Captain Tsubasa game with toon shading and realistic effects! Part of the globally popular Captain Tsubasa series, this title has anime-like graphics that are familiar even overseas. The detailed presentation of every single style of our popular characters will heat up battles of the new Captain Tsubasa game!
Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions will release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2020.