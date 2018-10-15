CAPTAIN TSUBASA ZERO Mobile Game Will Launch On Thursday

The 3D soccer simulation mobile game, Captain Tsubasa Zero, will be available this Thursday for both iOS and Android devices. Here is more information on the game based on the Captain Tsubasa franchise.

The official Captain Tsubasa website has announced that the mobile game, Captain Tsubasa Zero, will be available this Thursday in Japan. This game revolves around a younger version of Tsubasa Osora, the main character and the only playable character.



However, all the rival schools and the respective players are in the game. The matches played in the mobile game will be automated, the only thing the player can decide is when the special move is activated. The game's campaign is closely based on the anime and the original cast will be back.



The mobile game will be free to play and players can do the following: create a team and use an original uniform, team skill and line formation. The characters will have levels that can be upgraded and scene cards will come to play.





