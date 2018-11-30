CARRION CROW Could Get English Localization if Kickstarter Campaign Is Successful

If everything goes according to plan, then folks in English-speaking countries will get the chance to play Carrion Crow with full English voiceover.

Carrion Crow, otherwise known as Fukurō-san in Japan, is currently in development, but the developers lack the funds to localize the game in English for a western release. To get this done, the team hired OTUSUN LAND to create a Kickstarter campaign.

This campaign is all about raising $10,000 or more to aid in delivering English voiceovers among other things. Bear in mind that the campaign comes to an end on December 24, so if you’re interested, please go on ahead and give them your support.

Note that if the Kickstarter campaign earns $15,000, Carrion Crow will be fully voiced. On the other hand, if $20,000 is earned, the team plans on using the extra cash to deliver additional soundtracks.

We understand that if production is successful, Carrion Crow will get a release on Steam in July of 2019, which is not too far away if you ask us. Not to mention, that date is right around broadcasting of E3 2019, therefore, it could gain a lot of publicity.

The description of the game:

Chief Editor Saitou of Light Publishing suddenly passes away in an unexpected, unlikely suicide. Yuuki Shouko attends his funeral.

On the way home, Shouko receives a call from a friend, probing into the suspicious circumstances of Saitou's death. Despite trying to dismiss the questions - not her problem - Shouko is soon pulled into the heart of a string of mysterious fatalities. In each incident, the victims have stabbed themselves to death, wounds littering their bodies from head to toe.

Shouko is forced to investigate the dark truth behind these deaths, with the help of her boyfriend Watabe Kouichi. Soon, a troubling connection between the victims begins to come to light. They, like Kouichi, were all former members of Light Publishing's third editing board. This leads Shouko to one terrifying conclusion: her boyfriend is next.