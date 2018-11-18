CASTLEVANIA Director to Work on DEVIL MAY CRY Series for Netflix

If you've been hoping for a Legend of Zelda series in the near future, well, think again. Sit back and wait for Devil May Cry instead.

We do know that Netflix’s Castlevania director, Adi Shankar, was making plans to work on a new video game-based animated series for the popular streaming platform, and we thought The Legend of Zelda was the title.

Such is not the case as it turns out, unfortunately. Instead, Mr. Shankar has announced on Twitter that he’s currently moving to work on a new Devil May Cry series. Now, we’re quite happy about this, of course, but we’ve gotten a Devil May Cry series multiple times before.

To us, things would have been much better if The Legend of Zelda was the secret title in question, but as it stands right now, it is what it is.

Castlevania and Devil May Cry in the same universe

The revelation that Mr. Shankar is working on a Devil May Cry series was quite surprising, to say the least. However, the most surprising aspect of the announcement, was when Shankar, during an interview with IGN, said both Castlevania and Devil May Cry will shine in the same universe.

It simply means that as time goes by, we might see Dante, Alucard, Belmont, and even Dracula in the same episode. We’re not sure how Mr. Shankar plans on pulling this off, but if he does it wonderfully, then we’ll be the first to throw praises at his feet.

Concerned fans should bear in mind that both properties are owned by Capcom, and both are heavily based on creatures of the night. Placing them in the same universe, from our point of view, is merely a natural progression.

We’re not sure when the Devil May Cry series will go into production, but we do know the Devil May Cry 5 video game is scheduled for release come March 8, 2019, for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms.