CASTLEVANIA Netflix Anime Series Announces Third Season
The Castlevania video been around for decades and solidified itself in the halls of gaming greatness for years to come. This gothic platformer would typically pit you against the Prince of Darkness, Dracula, and his hordes of the undead. Years later Netflix announced that they would be bringing the series to viewers in an anime stlye! When the first season dropped it was a hit. Now season 2 is set to release this summer with 8 episodes, rather than the previous season's 4 episodes. While season 2 has yet to released, word has already reached te media that season 3 is already in the works!
The hit Netflix animated series, Castlevania, has recently announced a new season for the show! Hit the jump for the bloody details.
The news dropped when voice actor Richard Armitage, announced that the cast would be getting ready to record season 3 very soon. While season 3 may be about a year off from release; we can still catch season 2's 8 episode season this summer. The series cast is as follows!
Netflix's version of Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse; will be releasing its second season this summer!
-
Graham McTavish as Dracula
-
Richard Armitage as Trevor Belmont
-
James Callis as Alucard
-
Alejandra Reynoso as Sypha Belnades
-
Emily Swallow as Lisa Tepes
-
Tony Amendola as The Elder
https://s33.postimg.cc/6evscn3f3/drac_body.jpg />
