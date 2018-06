CASTLEVANIA Netflix Anime Series Announces Third Season

Graham McTavish as Dracula

Thevideo been around for decades and solidified itself in the halls of gaming greatness for years to come. This gothic platformer would typically pit you against the Prince of Darkness, Dracula, and his hordes of the undead. Years laterannounced that they would be bringing the series to viewers in an anime stlye! When the first season dropped it was a hit. Now season 2 is set to release this summer with 8 episodes, rather than the previous season's 4 episodes. While season 2 has yet to released, word has already reached te media that season 3 is already in the works!The news dropped when voice actor Richard Armitage, announced that the cast would be getting ready to record season 3 very soon. While season 3 may be about a year off from release; we can still catch season 2's 8 episode season this summer. The series cast is as follows!'s version of; will be releasing its second season this summer!