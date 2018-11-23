CATHERINE: FULL BODY Has A New Trailer That Builds On Rin's Secret
The official atlustube YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.40 trailer for the upcoming mystery video game Catherine: Full Body. The video focuses on Rin and the secret she is hiding. This trailer is the fifth installment in the "adult fighting theater" series.
Developer Studio Zero's upcoming PS4 and PS Vita game, Catherine: Full Body, has released a new trailer that builds on Rin's secret. Here is more information.
Vincent Brooks (played by Koichi Yamadera) is our protagonist in this game, he must choose between one of the three Catherines. The game will take you through various scenarios where your choice on the action taken will change up the game's route. Different choices meaning different endings.
A code with access to Joker will be part of the first few copies of the game in Japan. The character will be a DLC that can be purchased later.
SEGA describes the game as having "action puzzle". There will be various sequences where moving ahead will only be possible if you solve the problem in front of you. The game will be out on February 14, 2019 on Japan and has a 2019 release date for North America.
